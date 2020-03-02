Rivigo Bags The Young Turk Award, and Meesho Wins Startup of the Year Trophy At IBLA 2020

Mumbai: : Technology-enabled logistics firm, Rivigo won the 'Young Turk of the Year' Award, while the reselling platform, Meesho took home the ‘Young Turk Startup of the Year’ trophy at The India Business Leader Awards' (IBLA), held on Friday night in Mumbai.

The other four nominees in the category 'Young Turk of the Year' were policybazaar.com, Freshworks, Swiggy and GreyOrange. However, Rivigo took home the trophy for its innovative driver relay operating model that reduces transit time by 50 to 70 per cent and improves the quality of lives of many truck drivers. Gazal Kalra, the co-founder of Rivigo accepted the award. On the other hand, Meesho, a Bangalore based startup, defeated Cure.fit, Bounce, Vedantu, Dunzo and Locus to win the 'Young Turk Startup of the Year' trophy. Vidit Aatrey, the founder and CEO of Meesho accepted the award. Meesho, one of the fastest-growing e-commerce company in the country, acts as a three-way market place that brings together resellers, small or medium businesses and micro-entrepreneurs and connects them with buyers. This reselling platform has propelled many job creation and women entrepreneurship in the past years.

The winners were felicitated by Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, and CEO of Standard Chartered Bank, India, Zarin Daruwala, during the award ceremony that was attended by corporate bigwigs across sections such as Mukesh Ambani (CMD, Reliance Industries), Deepak Parekh (Chairman, HDFC) and Rajesh Gopinathan (CEO and MD, TCS) among others. Policymakers like Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, Shaktikanta Das and politicians like Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Cabinet Minister of Tourism and Environment Government of Maharashtra, Aditya Thakeray, and the Minister for Industries and Mining, Maharashtra, Subhash Desai were also in attendance at the event.

In the last 18 years, Young Turks, India's longest-running show for entrepreneurs, have paid tribute to many men and women who had the courage to reimagine businesses with creativity and innovation. Managing Editor of CNBC-TV18 Shereen Bhan who has not only been the brain but also the face of the show told News18.com, "It has been a fabulous journey so far. I didn't think that Young Turks would last as long as it has. But, it has been 18 years, and we have seen the Indian start-up ecosystem grow, and evolve. What I am seeing now, makes me feel very confident that Indian start-ups are poised to go global. They are not just thinking of trying to address the regular tried-and-tested P2C models, but they are actually trying to work on complex challenges, on challenges that have scaled, and requires solutions with scale, and these are solutions that can work not just for India, but for the world."

Bhan pointed out that one of the reasons why Young Turks have worked for the audiences for almost two decades is because it gives a common man the confidence that his dreams can become reality. This is a show that has focused on first-generation entrepreneurs and not just on young entrepreneurs with IIT or IIM degrees. It has also put the spotlight on entrepreneurs who have emerged from tier-two, and tier-three cities of the country.

Apart from the Young Turk awards, one of the many entrepreneurial leadership awards that were announced at IBLA 2020 was the Disruptors. While Nykaa.com's founder Falguni Nayar, took home an award for a special jury recommendation in this category, the Disruptor Award went to UPI (Unified Payments Interface) which is a real-time payment system developed by National Payments Corporation of India facilitating inter-bank transactions. Dilip Asbe, the MD & CEO of National Payments Corporation of India, accepted the award for UPI.

