Riya Kumari Murder: Husband of Jharkhand Actress Shot in Highway Robbery Bid Arrested

The husband of actress Riya Kumari, who was shot dead during an alleged highway robbery attempt in West Bengal on Wednesday, was reportedly arrested on Thursday.

Kumari, also known by her screen name Isha Alya, was a YouTuber and actress from Jharkhand. She, along with her husband Prakash Kumar, a film producer, and their two-year-old daughter was heading to Kolkata via the National Highway 16 by car. They stopped near Mahishrekha in Bagnan police station area in Howrah district so Kumar could relieve himself when he was attacked by a gang of three men, trying to rob him.

Kumari reportedly rushed to rescue him and was shot by the men who fled the spot immediately. Locals helped Kumar take his wife to the SCC Medical College and Hospital in Uluberia where doctors declared her brought dead, police said.

Police launched a probe on Wednesday. Kumar was arrested on Thursday. As per sources in the police, Kumari’s family members have accused Kumar and alleged that he had a history of being violent with his wife. Her family also alleged that her income from YouTube videos irked Kumar, sources said. He used to suspect that Kumari was having an affair. He would also take money from her, they said.

Police on Wednesday had said that they were investigating the incident and also questioning the husband.

“We have spoken to the husband, and since the daughter is too young we may talk to her later as we do not want to cause her more trouble. We will also speak to the locals whom the man approached for help," a police officer had said, as per PTI.

