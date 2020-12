Riyasath Nagar Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Riyasath Nagar Ward Counting of Votes Underway

40. Riyasath Nagar (రియాసత్ నగర్) is a ward in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) (హైదరాబాదు మహానగరపాలక సంస్థ). The reservation status for this ward is General. There are a total of 41,622 eligible voters in this ward of which 21,068 are male, 20,554 female and 0 are of the third gender.

There are 52 polling stations in this ward. Riyasath Nagar is part of Chandrayangutta (చాంద్రాయణ్ గుట్ట) circle and Charminar (చార్మినార్) zone of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

Mirza Mustafa Baig of AIMIM won from Riyasath Nagar in the 2016 GHMC elections. The average voter turnout in the 2020 elections in all of Greater Hyderabad was 46.60% percent and the turnout in Riyasath Nagar was 50.1 %.

There are 6 candidates in the fray from this ward in the 2020 GHMC polls: Kolla Mahender (Bharatiya Janata Party - BJP), Mirza Mustafa Baig (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen - AIMIM), Syed Mustafa Quadri (Indian National Congress - INC), B Santosh Kumar (Telangana Rashtra Samithi - TRS), Mohammed Zaheed Khan (Independent - IND), J Mahesh Yadav (Independent - IND).

A total of 149/150 wards of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (హైదరాబాదు మహానగరపాలక సంస్థ) (GHMC) across 6 zones and 30 circles went to the polls on December 1, 2020. In one ward repolling was held on December 3. The counting of votes for the GHMC elections 2020 are being held on December 4, 2020. A total of 1,122 candidates are in the fray for the post of 150 corporators of which 582 are male and 540 female. The average age of contesting candidates is about 41 years.

The last GHMC elections were held in 2016 in which TRS won 99 wards, AIMIM 44, BJP 4, TDP 1 and INC won 2 seats.

A total of 74 lakh voters were eligible to vote in these elections of which 38.5 lakh were male and 35.5 lakh were female. There were 669 voters of the third gender.

Click here for detailed ward-wise live results and list of candidates for the 2020 Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections.

Click here for a single-page overview of the GHMC 2020 election results.