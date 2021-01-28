RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's Health Improves, Shifted Out of Special Care Unit

The condition of jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad, who is undergoing treatment at AIIMS-Delhi for multiple ailments, has stabilised and he has now been shifted out of the special coronary care unit (CCU) into a private ward, sources told News18.

The veteran Bihar leader, convicted in fodder scam cases, was shifted to AIIMS in Delhi in an air ambulance on Saturday after his health condition deteriorated while undergoing treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) in Patna for multiple ailments.

On Friday, he was diagnosed with pneumonia. His Covid-19 test had come back negative.

As per recommendations of a medical board, Prasad was given permission for treatment at AIIMS-Delhi for about a month, State Inspector General of Prisons Birendra Bhushan said. Based on the weekly health updates that will be received from AIIMS-Delhi, he may also be allowed to stay for an additional duration if needed, he said.