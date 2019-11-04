RJD Leader Shot at Inside Court Premises in Bihar; Bystander Injured
The incident took place around 3.30 P.M. when Ashok Yadav, who is the district vice-president of Lalu Prasad's party, was fired at by the motorcyclists said to be two in number.
Representative image.
Samastipur (Bihar): Unidentified assailants opened fire on a jailed RJD leader inside a court premises here on Monday and although the politician escaped unhurt a by-stander was hit by bullets before the attackers sped away on their motorcycle, police said.
The incident took place around 3.30 P.M. when Ashok Yadav, who is the district vice-president of Lalu Prasad's party, was fired at by the motorcyclists said to be two in number, Superintendent of Police Vikas Burman said.
Facing several criminal cases in Samastipur and Rosera districts, Yadav is currently lodged at Rosera jail. He was brought to the Samastipur court in judicial custody as he is in a marital dispute and the divorce petition had come up for hearing, Burman said.
The attackers fired indiscriminately and fled in a huff. They missed their target and Yadav remained unhurt even as a Class IV employee got grievously injured and has been admitted to a hospital, the SP added.
Investigations were on to ascertain the identity and motive of the attackers, he said.
