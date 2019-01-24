LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Out on Morning Walk, RJD Leader Shot Dead by Bike-borne Assailants

Raghuvar Rai was leaving for a walk when bike-borne miscreants shot him at the door of his house in district's Kalyanpur area.

News18.com

Updated:January 24, 2019, 12:04 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Out on Morning Walk, RJD Leader Shot Dead by Bike-borne Assailants
Image for representation.
Loading...
Patna: A senior RJD leader was shot dead in Bihar's Samastipur on Thursday morning when he had gone for a morning walk.

According to officials, former district council vice president Raghuvar Rai was leaving for a walk when bike-borne miscreants shot him at the door of his house in district's Kalyanpur area. The leader was rushed to Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), where he succumbed to injuries.

Enraged over the incident, Rai's supporters have blocked the Samastipur-Darbhanga highway. Police said that they are investigating the matter.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram