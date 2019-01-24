Out on Morning Walk, RJD Leader Shot Dead by Bike-borne Assailants

A senior RJD leader was shot dead in Bihar's Samastipur on Thursday morning when he had gone for a morning walk.According to officials, former district council vice president Raghuvar Rai was leaving for a walk when bike-borne miscreants shot him at the door of his house in district's Kalyanpur area. The leader was rushed to Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), where he succumbed to injuries.Enraged over the incident, Rai's supporters have blocked the Samastipur-Darbhanga highway. Police said that they are investigating the matter.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.