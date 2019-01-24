English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Out on Morning Walk, RJD Leader Shot Dead by Bike-borne Assailants
Raghuvar Rai was leaving for a walk when bike-borne miscreants shot him at the door of his house in district's Kalyanpur area.
Image for representation.
Patna: A senior RJD leader was shot dead in Bihar's Samastipur on Thursday morning when he had gone for a morning walk.
According to officials, former district council vice president Raghuvar Rai was leaving for a walk when bike-borne miscreants shot him at the door of his house in district's Kalyanpur area. The leader was rushed to Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), where he succumbed to injuries.
Enraged over the incident, Rai's supporters have blocked the Samastipur-Darbhanga highway. Police said that they are investigating the matter.
