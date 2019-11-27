Take the pledge to vote

RJD MLA Reaches Bihar Assembly Wearing Garland of Onions to Protest Against Soaring Prices

Shutterbugs present at the sprawling Vidhan Sabha premises furiously clicked away, as Raja Pakar MLA Shiv Chandra Ram arrived with onion bulbs adorning his neck.

PTI

Updated:November 27, 2019, 2:27 PM IST
Patna: An MLA of the opposition RJD in Bihar turned up at the Assembly wearing a garland of onions on Wednesday, in an obvious gesture aimed at highlighting the spiralling prices of the vegetable.

Shutterbugs present at the sprawling Vidhan Sabha premises furiously clicked away, as Raja Pakar MLA Shiv Chandra Ram arrived with onion bulbs adorning his neck.

"The growing prices will deprive the people of their staple food. Onions, which used to come for less than Rs 50 a kilo, are now coming at no less than Rs 80 per kilo. In fact, I had to purchase these (pointing towards his midriff) for Rs 100 per kg," Ram claimed.

He also attacked the Nitish Kumar government in the state for his "empty promises" of setting up stalls where the staple vegetable would be available for a price as low as Rs 35 per kg.

"I am yet to see any such stall. I am going inside the House wearing this mala (garland) as I want the honorable chief minister to behold this sight. I hope that it would

compel him to take some serious action. It is my demand that the government provide onions to the poor for Rs 10 per kg," Ram told reporters before walking inside the premises.

It was not clear as to whether the legislator got an opportunity to present himself, as desired, before the Chief Minister who had not arrived in the House during the pre-lunch session.

