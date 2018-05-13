GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

RJD Workers Among 4 Killed in Accident While Returning From Tej Pratap's Wedding

The wedding attendees were on their way from Patna to Kishanganj when the SUV they were travelling in met with an accident in Simraha’s Pothiya area on the intervening night to Saturday and Sunday.

News18.com

Updated:May 13, 2018, 10:27 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
RJD Workers Among 4 Killed in Accident While Returning From Tej Pratap's Wedding
Image for representation. (Network18 Creative)
Patna: Four people, including three RJD leaders, were killed in an accident in Simraha while returning from the wedding of Lalu Prasad’s son Tej Pratap Yadav.

The wedding attendees were on their way from Patna to Kishanganj when the SUV they were travelling in met with an accident in Simraha’s Pothiya area on the intervening night to Saturday and Sunday.

According to Forbesganj SHO M Haideri, the deceased have been identified as RJD district president Intekhab Alam, former minister Islamuddin Baghi’s son Ikramul Haq, RJD Dighalbank head Pappu and the driver.

The victims were identified through their identity cards and other documents available in the car.

The reason behind the accident is yet to be ascertained. Some eyewitnesses say that the speeding car hit a divider, while some others claim that the SUV rammed into a truck.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections

How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections

Recommended For You