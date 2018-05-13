English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
RJD Workers Among 4 Killed in Accident While Returning From Tej Pratap's Wedding
The wedding attendees were on their way from Patna to Kishanganj when the SUV they were travelling in met with an accident in Simraha’s Pothiya area on the intervening night to Saturday and Sunday.
Patna: Four people, including three RJD leaders, were killed in an accident in Simraha while returning from the wedding of Lalu Prasad’s son Tej Pratap Yadav.
The wedding attendees were on their way from Patna to Kishanganj when the SUV they were travelling in met with an accident in Simraha’s Pothiya area on the intervening night to Saturday and Sunday.
According to Forbesganj SHO M Haideri, the deceased have been identified as RJD district president Intekhab Alam, former minister Islamuddin Baghi’s son Ikramul Haq, RJD Dighalbank head Pappu and the driver.
The victims were identified through their identity cards and other documents available in the car.
The reason behind the accident is yet to be ascertained. Some eyewitnesses say that the speeding car hit a divider, while some others claim that the SUV rammed into a truck.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
