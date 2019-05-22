English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
RJS Mains Exam 2019: Rajasthan Public Service Commission Declares Exam Date at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
The RJS Mains 2019 or RPSC Mains Exam 2019 will be conducted by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission for recruiting candidates for its various departments.
(Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com)
RJS Mains 2019 | The Rajasthan Public Service Commission is likely to conduct the Rajasthan Judicial Services Mains Examination on July 27-28. The RJS Mains 2019, RPSC Mains Exam 2019, RPSC Mains 2019 will be conducted by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission for recruiting candidates for its various departments. However, no notification confirming the same is available at the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. According to a media report by a Jaipur-based news portal, post the result declaration of RJS Pre 2018 on May 20, the Rajasthan Public Service Commission is likely to conduct the Rajasthan Judicial Services entrance exam on July 27-28.
As many as 3,290 candidates cleared the RJS pre exam, which was held on March 31. The successful candidates are eligible to appear in the mains exam. The result was declared on the basis of marks scored in the RJS pre exam’s question paper which carried 95 questions.
The recoded cut off was 60 for the candidates of general category, 54 for other backwards communities, 42 for SC and 41 for ST. The cut off for divorced women and widows from general category was 43 and 45 respectively.
The Rajasthan Public Service Commission is planning to conduct the Rajasthan Administrative Services Mains exam as per the decided schedule on June 25 and June 26.
