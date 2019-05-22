Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

RJS Mains Exam 2019: Rajasthan Public Service Commission Declares Exam Date at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

The RJS Mains 2019 or RPSC Mains Exam 2019 will be conducted by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission for recruiting candidates for its various departments.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 22, 2019, 12:05 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
RJS Mains Exam 2019: Rajasthan Public Service Commission Declares Exam Date at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
(Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com)
RJS Mains 2019 | The Rajasthan Public Service Commission is likely to conduct the Rajasthan Judicial Services Mains Examination on July 27-28. The RJS Mains 2019, RPSC Mains Exam 2019, RPSC Mains 2019 will be conducted by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission for recruiting candidates for its various departments. However, no notification confirming the same is available at the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. According to a media report by a Jaipur-based news portal, post the result declaration of RJS Pre 2018 on May 20, the Rajasthan Public Service Commission is likely to conduct the Rajasthan Judicial Services entrance exam on July 27-28.

As many as 3,290 candidates cleared the RJS pre exam, which was held on March 31. The successful candidates are eligible to appear in the mains exam. The result was declared on the basis of marks scored in the RJS pre exam’s question paper which carried 95 questions.

The recoded cut off was 60 for the candidates of general category, 54 for other backwards communities, 42 for SC and 41 for ST. The cut off for divorced women and widows from general category was 43 and 45 respectively.

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission is planning to conduct the Rajasthan Administrative Services Mains exam as per the decided schedule on June 25 and June 26.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram