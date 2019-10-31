English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
RK Mathur Sworn in as First LG of Union Territory of Ladakh after J&K Birfurcation
The oath of Lt Governor of Union Territory of Ladakh was administered by chief justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court Geeta Mittal at a simple function held at Leh.
RK Mathur takes oath as the first Lt Governor of Union Territory of Ladakh
Leh: Radha Krishna Mathur was on Thursday sworn-in as the first Lt Governor of Union Territory of Ladakh, which came into existence after bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir.
The oath of office was administered by chief justice of Jammu and Kashmir high court Geeta Mittal at a simple function held at Leh.
