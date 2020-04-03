Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

RML's Trauma Centre, Safdarjung Hospital's Super Specialty Block Converted to COVID-19 Isolation Wards

Safdarjung Hospital's ward has been converted into a state-of-the-art COVID-19 isolation management centre, consisting of 400 isolation and 100 Intensive Care Unit beds.

PTI

Updated:April 3, 2020, 7:01 PM IST
RML's Trauma Centre, Safdarjung Hospital's Super Specialty Block Converted to COVID-19 Isolation Wards
A medical worker helps a suspected coronavirus patient shift to an isolation ward of Safdarjung hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI)

New Delhi: The trauma centre at the Dr RML Hospital will function as a dedicated COVID-19 isolation ward while the Safdarjung Hospital's super speciality block has been converted into a state-of-the-art isolation management centre, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Friday.

He made these announcements after visiting the Dr RML Hospital and the Safdarjung Hospital. The minister was at the health facilities to review their COVID-19 preparedness.

At the Dr RML Hospital, Vardhan visited the flu corner, emergency care centre, trauma centre and coronavirus screening centre.

After inspecting these centres, the minister expressed satisfaction over the pace of the screening process. He also visited the microbiology department, which has been handling a huge number of samples everyday and appreciated it for following infection control protocols.

"Keeping in view the emerging requirement of isolation beds, the trauma centre at the Dr RML Hospital will function as a dedicated COVID-19 isolation ward," he said.

Subsequently, the Union minister visited the Safdarjung Hospital where he reviewed facilities available at the super speciality block.

He said it has been converted into a state-of-the-art COVID-19 isolation management centre, consisting of 400 isolation and 100 Intensive Care Unit (ICU)beds.

