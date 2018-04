RMSSB Recruitment 2018 begins for 162 Tax Assistant Posts, Apply before May 18 at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RMSSB Recruitment 2018 to fill 162 vacancies for the post of Tax Assistant has begun on the official website of Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board, Jaipur - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. RMSSB aims to recruit 148 candidates in the Non-TSP Area and 18 candidates in the TSP area. The online application process will conclude on 18th May 2018, 12am. Eligible and interested candidates can follow the instructions below and apply online on or before the due date.Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in Step 2 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ given in front of ‘Full Advertisement For Direct Recruitment Of Tax Assistant(TA) Exam 2018’Step 3 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ to register and then login to your profileStep 4 – Fill the application form and pay the online feeStep 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link - http://recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in/postdetailsservlet General /OBC – Rs.450For OBC (Non Creamy Layer) – Rs.350For SC/ST - Rs.250Online registration begins: 19-Apr-2018Online registration ends: 18-May-2018Last date for printing application: 18-May-2019Last date for paying online fee: 18-May-2018Last date for paying fee at kiosk: 18-May-2018Exam Date – August 2018The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly salary between Rs.26,300 to Rs.85,500.The applicant must be a Graduate in Computer Science and must have scored minimum 40% marks. S/he must possess Hindi and English typing speed of 20 wpm (words per minute).The applicant should have working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagri script and any one of the Rajasthani dialects.The applicant must be below 40 years of age.Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written examination followed by an interview.