GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

RMSSB Recruitment 2018 begins for 162 Tax Assistant Posts, Apply before May 18 at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly salary between Rs.26,300 to Rs.85,500.

Contributor Content

Updated:April 20, 2018, 1:04 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
RMSSB Recruitment 2018 begins for 162 Tax Assistant Posts, Apply before May 18 at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
Meeting underway at Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (Picture from official website)
RMSSB Recruitment 2018 to fill 162 vacancies for the post of Tax Assistant has begun on the official website of Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board, Jaipur - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. RMSSB aims to recruit 148 candidates in the Non-TSP Area and 18 candidates in the TSP area. The online application process will conclude on 18th May 2018, 12am. Eligible and interested candidates can follow the instructions below and apply online on or before the due date.

How to apply for RMSSB Recruitment 2018 for Tax Assistant?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ given in front of ‘Full Advertisement For Direct Recruitment Of Tax Assistant(TA) Exam 2018’
Step 3 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ to register and then login to your profile
Step 4 – Fill the application form and pay the online fee
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in/postdetailsservlet

Application Fee:
General /OBC – Rs.450
For OBC (Non Creamy Layer) – Rs.350
For SC/ST - Rs.250

Important Dates:
Online registration begins: 19-Apr-2018
Online registration ends: 18-May-2018
Last date for printing application: 18-May-2019
Last date for paying online fee: 18-May-2018
Last date for paying fee at kiosk: 18-May-2018
Exam Date – August 2018

Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly salary between Rs.26,300 to Rs.85,500.

Eligibility Criteria
The applicant must be a Graduate in Computer Science and must have scored minimum 40% marks. S/he must possess Hindi and English typing speed of 20 wpm (words per minute).

The applicant should have working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagri script and any one of the Rajasthani dialects.

Age Limit:
The applicant must be below 40 years of age.

Selection Process:
Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written examination followed by an interview.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast

Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast

Recommended For You