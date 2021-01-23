Road Accident: 5 Dead, 7 Injured as Vehicle Falls into 150-feet Deep Gorge in Maharashtra

At least five persons were killed and seven others injured when a vehicle carrying them fell into a 150-feet deep gorge in Nandurbar district of Maharashtra on Saturday, a police official said. The accident took place around 10.30 am at the hilly stretch of Khadki ghat, located approximately 10 kms from Toranmal hill station, he said.

"The victims are residents of Jhapi Phalai village in Nandurbar. They were travelling in the vehicle to Toranmal to purchase things of daily needs," he said. "However, as the driver lost control over the vehicle, it plunged into the 150-feet deep gorge," the official said.

Mahendra Pandit, Nandurbar's Superintendent of Police, said, "As per the initial information, at least five persons have died and seven others have suffered injuries." Police have rushed to the spot and the injured have been shifted to a hospital, he said, adding that the rescue operation was on.