Road Accidents Reduce in Kolkata, City Police Praise CM Mamata's 'Safe Drive Save Life' Campaign

The number of road accidents in Kolkata has decreased over the past one year. As per sources in Kolkata police, 12 accidents were reported in February, a slight drop from the 15 recorded in February 2021.

In March 2021, 25 accident took place in Kolkata while this year the count dropped to 14.

Police sources told News18 that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s ‘Safe Drive Save Life’ campaign has worked out well. In every area, this campaign has been taken up very seriously, the results of which reflect in accident numbers.

Apart from the campaign, other aspects were also given extra focus, police say. One is the being stringent about helmets. Police have enforced the compulsory helmet rule strictly and imposed fines on people riding without them. The strict measures have paid off say police, adding that compared to the last two years, more people are wearing helmets.

The next is vigil against drunk driving. Police have kept constant vigil from 9pm to morning against persons driving in an inebriated state. Heavy fines are slapped and cases filed if found drunk driving.

Kolkata Commissioner Vineet Goyel speaking to News18 said, “Our forces has stressed on ‘safe drive safe life’ and has given special emphasis on helmet awareness. So this time the accidents are less and we plan to reduce it further.”

Stressing on the important of helmet awareness, the official said that Kolkata police is trying to work on it and they hope to improve the campaigns.

