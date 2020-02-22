Take the pledge to vote

Road at Shaheen Bagh Opened by Group of Protesters, Blocked Moments Later

Road number 9 in Shaheen Bagh was reopened by a group of protesters, but later it was closed by another group, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) RP Meena said.

PTI

Updated:February 22, 2020, 6:18 PM IST
A stretch in Shaheen Bagh was opened for a few minutes on Saturday. (Image credit: ANI Twitter)

New Delhi: A road, which was closed for over two months in Shaheen Bagh due to an anti-CAA protest, was opened by a group of demonstrators, only to be closed immediately, on Saturday, police said.

"Around two hours ago, road number 9 in Shaheen Bagh was reopened by a group of protesters, but later it was closed by another group," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) RP Meena said.

The protesters have opened a small portion of a road leading to Kalindi Kunj so that locals can pass through it with their two-wheelers, police said.

