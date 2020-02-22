Road at Shaheen Bagh Opened by Group of Protesters, Blocked Moments Later
Road number 9 in Shaheen Bagh was reopened by a group of protesters, but later it was closed by another group, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) RP Meena said.
A stretch in Shaheen Bagh was opened for a few minutes on Saturday. (Image credit: ANI Twitter)
New Delhi: A road, which was closed for over two months in Shaheen Bagh due to an anti-CAA protest, was opened by a group of demonstrators, only to be closed immediately, on Saturday, police said.
"Around two hours ago, road number 9 in Shaheen Bagh was reopened by a group of protesters, but later it was closed by another group," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) RP Meena said.
The protesters have opened a small portion of a road leading to Kalindi Kunj so that locals can pass through it with their two-wheelers, police said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Old Video of Lion Playing in the Grass After Being Rescued from Circus is Breaking the Internet
- The One Where They Reunite: The 'FRIENDS' Reunion is Happening, and Fans Cannot Keep Calm
- Video of Sidharth Shukla Sweating it Out in Gym Post Bigg Boss 13 Goes Viral, Watch Here
- Hrithik Roshan Visits Shiv Temple on Mahashivratri with Sussanne Khan and Family, See Pics
- Mentally Unsound Man Poses as Doctor, Prescribes Medicines to Patients in Madhya Pradesh