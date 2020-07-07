Road Construction On No Man's Land Along India-Nepal Border Halted

The construction of a road on no man's land along the India-Nepal border here has been halted, Pilibhit District Magistrate Vaibhav Srivastava said on Tuesday.

"After talks between officials of both the countries, the construction work near pillar number 38 (near Tatarpur village) has been stopped. Information about this has been sent to senior officials," he said.

Uttar Pradesh shares a 599.3 km long open border with Nepal touching seven districts - Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Bahraich, Sravasti, Balrampur, Sidhharthnagar and Maharajganj.

Srivastava said officials of the district administration, police, SSB DIG along with the force had gone to the border area on Sunday for inspection following which they got information that construction work was going on no man's land.

On getting the information, the officials reached the India-Nepal border, and held talks with Nepalese officials.

The construction work has been stopped, he said.

Superintendent of Police Jaiprakash and SSB DIG H N S Bisht along with Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawans accompanied the DM to the border.