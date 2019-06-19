Road in Punjab's Sangrur To Be Named After Toddler Who Died After Falling Into Bore Well
The decision to name the almost 11.83-km-long stretch of road from Sunam Sheron Kainchian to Shero Longowal after the toddler follows a request by his family and people of his native Bhagwanpura village, where the tragic incident took place.
Representative Image.
Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Wednesday announced that a road in Sangrur district will be named after two-year-old Fatehvir Singh, who lost his life after he fell into a 150-foot-deep bore well shaft.
Punjab PWD Minister Vijay Inder Singla, accompanied by Sangrur Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori, District Congress Committee president Rajinder Singh Raja and Daman Bajwa, paid a visit to Fatehvir's family on behalf of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, an official release said.
They assured the family all support and help, it added.
Fatehvir's body was pulled out of the bore well on June 11, four days after he fell in while playing.
