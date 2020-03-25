Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Toll Collection on National Highways across India Banned in Wake of 3-week Lockdown

The Road Transport and Highways asked the NHAI to comply, saying since all commerical and provate establishments wil remain closed, the situation should be deemed a 'force majeure' in the contract/concession agreement.

IANS

Updated:March 25, 2020, 11:41 PM IST
Toll Collection on National Highways across India Banned in Wake of 3-week Lockdown
Vehicles pass through a toll plaza in Gurgaon. (Image: Reuters)

New Delhi: In the wake of the unprecedented lockdown across India to curb spread of coronavirus which has infected more than 600 so far, the government on Wednesday banned toll collection on national highways across the country.

In a letter to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Chairman, the Road Transport and Highways Ministry, citing the Home Ministry order on the lockdown after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement, said it maintained all commercial and private establishments will be closed down for a period of 21 days wef 25.03.2020 for containment of COVID-19 epidemic.

Asking the NHAI to take necessary steps for compliance, the Ministry said that the situation be deemed a "force majeure" in the contract/concession agreement.

There are at least 606 confirmed coronavirus cases in India as of Wednesday and 10 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

