A BJP leader’s son who owns a resort in Uttarakhand and his two employees were arrested on Friday allegedly for killing a 19-year-old girl, who had been missing for the last few days, police said. The girl worked as a receptionist at the resort.

Pulkit Arya, the son of Vinod Arya, a BJP leader from Haridwar, was arrested after he and two others confessed to killing the missing girl and throwing her body into the Chilla Canal. Arya’s crime, which is snowballing into a major controversy, is just one among a growing list of misdemeanors committed by sons and daughters of politicians left unchecked.

News18 rounds up some of the major controversies surrounding politician’s children over the years:

Jessica Lal Murder Case

In a case that shook the country, model Jessica Lal was shot dead by Manu Sharma, aka Siddharth Vashisht, the son of former Indian National Congress leader, Venod Sharma at a Delhi Bar in 1999. Sharma was convicted in 2006 and released prematurely in 2020.

Bengaluru Pub Brawl

Congress MLA N A Haris’s son Mohammed Nalapad Haris was booked with an attempt to murder for allegedly assaulting a man at a pub in Bengaluru in 2018. Nalapad Harris, who was Karnataka Youth Congress General Secretary, assaulted the man after an argument at the pub, and instigated his friends to beat him up as well. He was arrested in 2018.

Lakhimpur Kheri Case

Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister of state for home affairs Ajay Mishra Teni, was accused of moving down four farmers with his SUV in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri during an agitation in 2021. Mishra was arrested in 2021, with the UP Police claiming the murders were “pre-planned”. The Allahabad HC declined granting him bail in August this year, following which Mishra approached the Supreme Court.

Sukanya Mondal in Cattle Smuggling Case

TMC strongman Anubrata Mondal’s daughter Sukanya has been embroiled in the cattle smuggling case along with her father in 2022. Most recently, the CBI sent her a fresh notice seeking her asset and property details in connection with its probe into the alleged multi-crore scam in West Bengal.

Mizoram CM’s Daughter’s Assault on Doctor

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga’s daughter Milari Chhangte was seen assaulting a doctor in a video that went viral in August 2022. She was reportedly upset after the doctor, a dermatologist with a clinic in state capital Aizawl, refused to see her without an appointment. The CM later issued an apology regarding her actions.

Abbas Ansari in Arms Act Case

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari’s son Abbas Ansari, the legislator of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), which allied with the Samajwadi Party (SP) in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh state assembly polls, was accused of procuring multiple arms fraudulently on a single arms licence and declared absconding when he failed to surrender in court. His bail plea was later rejected by the Allahabad High Court.

Agra Rape and Assault Case

A UP BJP MLA and his son were booked for rape and assault in Agra. According to police, an FIR has been registered against BJP MLA Chhotey Lal Verma and his son Laxmi Kant Verma after a woman alleged that she was raped and assaulted by the MLA’s son. In the FIR, the BJP MLA has been accused of harassing the woman.

Omnibus Owner Threat Case

DMK member Tiruchy Siva’s son Suriya Siva was arrested in Tamil Nadu for allegedly intimidating a private bus owner, ‘stealing’ his bus and demanding compensation in June 2022. Suriya Siva, along with some men, reportedly loaded off the passengers of a private bus and drove away the vehicle after asking the bus owner to pay Rs five lakh, claiming that the bus hit his car. He was granted bail later.

