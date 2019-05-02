Road Rage: Cab Driver Battered to Death in Ghaziabad For Refusing to Give Way

A cab driver was allegedly battered to death by another car driver in a case of road rage here, police said on Thursday.Lakhan Singh, the 32-year-old driver with a popular ride-sharing app, was killed Wednesday night after an argument broke out between him and a local youth, Mohit Yadav, near Nanak ki Puliya in Khoda Colony, they said.Singh was on his way to pick up a passenger when the argument took place over giving way to Yadav, who was coming from the opposite direction, they added.Yadav broke the windowpane of Singh's car, dragged him out, and attacked him with the baseball bat, police said.He then fled leaving behind Singh, who was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to injuries, they said.An FIR has been lodged on the basis of a complaint filed by the cab driver's elder brother Gopal singh. CCTV footage of the area has confirmed the incident, a senior police official said.Police are conducting raids to nab Yadav, Assistant Superintendent of Police Aparna Gautam said.