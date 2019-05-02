Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Road Rage: Cab Driver Battered to Death in Ghaziabad For Refusing to Give Way

Lakhan Singh, the 32-year-old driver with a popular ride-sharing app, was killed on Wednesday night after an argument broke out between him and a local youth, Mohit Yadav.

PTI

Updated:May 2, 2019, 9:38 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Road Rage: Cab Driver Battered to Death in Ghaziabad For Refusing to Give Way
Representational Image (Reuters)
Loading...
Ghaziabad: A cab driver was allegedly battered to death by another car driver in a case of road rage here, police said on Thursday.

Lakhan Singh, the 32-year-old driver with a popular ride-sharing app, was killed Wednesday night after an argument broke out between him and a local youth, Mohit Yadav, near Nanak ki Puliya in Khoda Colony, they said.

Singh was on his way to pick up a passenger when the argument took place over giving way to Yadav, who was coming from the opposite direction, they added.

Yadav broke the windowpane of Singh's car, dragged him out, and attacked him with the baseball bat, police said.

He then fled leaving behind Singh, who was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to injuries, they said.

An FIR has been lodged on the basis of a complaint filed by the cab driver's elder brother Gopal singh. CCTV footage of the area has confirmed the incident, a senior police official said.

Police are conducting raids to nab Yadav, Assistant Superintendent of Police Aparna Gautam said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram