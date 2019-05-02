English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Road Rage: Cab Driver Battered to Death in Ghaziabad For Refusing to Give Way
Lakhan Singh, the 32-year-old driver with a popular ride-sharing app, was killed on Wednesday night after an argument broke out between him and a local youth, Mohit Yadav.
Representational Image (Reuters)
Loading...
Ghaziabad: A cab driver was allegedly battered to death by another car driver in a case of road rage here, police said on Thursday.
Lakhan Singh, the 32-year-old driver with a popular ride-sharing app, was killed Wednesday night after an argument broke out between him and a local youth, Mohit Yadav, near Nanak ki Puliya in Khoda Colony, they said.
Singh was on his way to pick up a passenger when the argument took place over giving way to Yadav, who was coming from the opposite direction, they added.
Yadav broke the windowpane of Singh's car, dragged him out, and attacked him with the baseball bat, police said.
He then fled leaving behind Singh, who was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to injuries, they said.
An FIR has been lodged on the basis of a complaint filed by the cab driver's elder brother Gopal singh. CCTV footage of the area has confirmed the incident, a senior police official said.
Police are conducting raids to nab Yadav, Assistant Superintendent of Police Aparna Gautam said.
Lakhan Singh, the 32-year-old driver with a popular ride-sharing app, was killed Wednesday night after an argument broke out between him and a local youth, Mohit Yadav, near Nanak ki Puliya in Khoda Colony, they said.
Singh was on his way to pick up a passenger when the argument took place over giving way to Yadav, who was coming from the opposite direction, they added.
Yadav broke the windowpane of Singh's car, dragged him out, and attacked him with the baseball bat, police said.
He then fled leaving behind Singh, who was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to injuries, they said.
An FIR has been lodged on the basis of a complaint filed by the cab driver's elder brother Gopal singh. CCTV footage of the area has confirmed the incident, a senior police official said.
Police are conducting raids to nab Yadav, Assistant Superintendent of Police Aparna Gautam said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sunil Gavaskar to Sponsor Heart Surgeries for Children
- IPL 2019 | Beating Batsmen with Leg-Spinners Excited Me: M Ashwin
- CBSE Class 12 Toppers Score 499/500, Twitter Inquires About 'Missing 1 Mark'
- Within 6 Days of Release, Avengers Endgame Is Highest Grossing Film in India This Year
- This Old Hit Song of Akshay Kumar Put Tiger Shroff to Sleep
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results