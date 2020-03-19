Road Rage in Times of Coronavirus: Kolhapur Biker Thrashed for Sneezing in Public
A CCTV video of the fracas, which took place in Gujari area of Kolhapur, went viral on social media, though the local police said no complaint had been registered.
Image for representational purpose only (Reuters)
Kolhapur: In an incident which shows how the fear of coronavirus has become all-pervasive, a man riding a motorbike was thrashed in Kolhapur city of Maharashtra on Thursday just because he sneezed in public.
A CCTV video of the fracas, which took place in Gujari area of the city, went viral on social media, though the local police said no complaint had been registered.
The video showed that a bike-rider stopping and asking another rider on the road why he sneezed without covering his face with a handkerchief as it could cause the spread of the coronavirus. It led to a heated exchange, and the man who had allegedly sneezed was beaten up.
The incident led to a traffic jam as many other vehicles stopped, though it was not reported to the police.
Maharashtra has reported at least 49 confirmed coronavirus patients so far, including one who died.
According to the World Health Organisation, the virus can spread through spitting, sneezing or coughing or physical contact with an infected person.
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Coronavirus Has Forced Playboy Magazine to Go Out of Print After 66 Years
- Kareena Kapoor Explains Social Distancing with Funny Childhood Pic, See Here
- Shehnaz Gill Walks Out of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Without Partner, Says She Loves Sidharth Shukla: Report
- Home Broadband Buying Guide: Rs 499 Onwards And No Excuses For Not Working From Home
- Arnold Schwarzenegger Urges Fans to 'Terminate' Social Interactions While Smoking in His Jacuzzi