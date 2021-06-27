CHANGE LANGUAGE
Road to Tokyo Quiz Live on NaMo App After PM Modi Encourages Olympic-Bound Athletes Via Mann ki Baat
Road to Tokyo Quiz Live on NaMo App After PM Modi Encourages Olympic-Bound Athletes Via Mann ki Baat

File photo of PM Modi in Mann ki Baat.

PM Modi highlighted the need for supporting and encouraging all the Indian athletes that will be taking part in the Tokyo Games and urged everyone not to put undue pressure on them.

Prime Minister coronavirus-covid19-vaccine-time-watch-live-lockdown-mumbai-3896711.html’>Narendra Modi Sunday addressed the nation via his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ and urged people to get rid of vaccine hesitancy. During the address, Prime Minister paid also tributes to sports legend Milkha Singh and asked people to wish the players to participate in Tokyo Olympics through #Cheer4India on social media.

Following the address, PMO tweeted a quiz based on today’s Mann ki Baat- Road to Tokyo available on the NaMo app.

During the address, PM Modi spoke about inspirational stories on the life of athletes who will be representing India at the Tokyo Olympics. The PM highlighted the need for supporting and encouraging all the Indian athletes that will be taking part in the Tokyo Games and urged everyone not to put undue pressure on them.

During his address, PM Modi also recalled his conversation with legend Milkha Singh, who recently lost his long battle to Covid-19. The Prime Minister said he was inspired by Milkha Singh’s devotion to sports.

“We are talking about the Tokyo Olympics, so how can one forget about such a legendary athlete like Milkha Singh. Some days back, we lost Milkha Singh as he lost his battle to COVID-19. When he was in the hospital, I had a chance to talk to him. I told him that he led our contingent in the 1964 Tokyo Olympics and that is why you need to talk to our contingent who will head to the Tokyo Olympics this year. I told him that he needs to motivate them," said PM Modi during “Mann Ki Baat".

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics which were slated to be held last year were postponed. They have now been rescheduled to be held from July 23-August 8 this year.

first published:June 27, 2021, 13:11 IST