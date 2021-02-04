Roads, '84-Kosi Parikrama': Mega Projects to Put Ayodhya on World Map, CM Yogi's Review Trip Soon

With an intention to make Ayodhya one of the best cities in the world on the tourism map, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be visiting the temple town soon to take stock of the ongoing development work. All the roads of the city are being widened. Multi-level parking for cars in the city and Ayodhya's bus and railway station are being revamped. There is also a plan to make Ayodhya a solar city.

CM Yogi Adityanath will visit Ayodhya soon to know the progress of these development works being done to provide world class facilities to the devotees coming to Ayodhya.

During his visit to Ayodhya, the chief minister will take stock of development works being done in Ayodhya on the spot, so that all the projects are completed within the stipulated time. The CM also keeps an eye on all the works and schemes from the zonal review to the Chief Minister from time to time. The renovation of all the religious, mythological and historical sites under the purview of its 84 Kosi Parikrama in Ayodhya is also on the cards.

A separate action plan has also been prepared for the development of major sites like Makhauda. It is to be known that in Makhauda Dham situated in Harraiya tehsil of the township, King Dasharash conducted the Putrakameshti Yajna under the guidance of his Guru Vasishta and Shringi Rishi. There are many more mythological places on different parikrama routes that are related to Lord Ram. Development of all such places is on the agenda of the Yogi government. This will increase tourism and employment opportunities at the local level.

Apart from Navya Ayodhya as the coordinated model of Vedic and modern city, the grandest and divine temple of Lord Ram, the tallest statue of Lord Ram, the world's tallest statue, to leave an indelible impression on the people of the world. A lot will happen.

The government is preparing a new model of development of Ayodhya. It has been decided to appoint a world class advisor for this. For this, the Department of Housing has issued a Request for Proposal (RFP). The housing department will work through the Development Authority based on the model of development of Ayodhya by the world class advisor. A four-lane road from Ayodhya to Sultanpur National Highway NH 330 to the airport is also to be renovated. The National Highways Authority is making a proposal for a bypass from Ayodhya Dham from Sohawal to Vikramjot. The widening of the four-lane road from Rae Bareli to Ayodhya is also to be done at a cost of about 1500 crore rupees. To maintain the avidity and cleanliness of Saryu, modern sewage treatment plants will be installed there.