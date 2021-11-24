CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » 'Roads as Smooth as Katrina Kaif's Cheeks': Viral Video Lands Rajasthan Minister in Controversy
‘Roads as Smooth as Katrina Kaif's Cheeks’: Viral Video Lands Rajasthan Minister in Controversy

Rajasthan state minister Rajendra Gudha made the remark at an event on Tuesday. (Video grab from Twitter)

Rajasthan state minister Rajendra Gudha made the remark at an event on Tuesday. (Video grab from Twitter)

The minister asked public which actress is making waves these days and then came up with the name of Katrina Kaif.

Remember former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad’s old jibe about making the roads of Bihar as smooth as the cheeks of Hema Malini? Now, the newly made state minister of Rajasthan, Rajendra Gudha, has made a similar jibe of which a video is going viral where he is seen telling an officer that roads in his villages should be as smooth as that of Katrina Kaif’s cheeks.

Initially, the minister told the officer that the roads should be constructed as smooth as Hema Malini’s cheeks. Then he himself realised that Hema Malini has become old now.

Then he asked the public which actress is making waves these days and then came the name of Katrina Kaif.

The minister said that a road in his area should be developed similar to that of Katrina Kaif’s cheeks.

Rajendra Singh Gudha, who joined Congress from BSP, has been made Minister of State in a cabinet expansion held on Sunday.

first published:November 24, 2021, 15:42 IST