Roads at Shaheen Bagh, Chand Bagh Blocked by Protesters, Says Home Ministry

G Kishan Reddy said the Delhi Police has reported that a main road -- No. 13A Kalindi Kunj -- at Shaheen Bagh has been blocked by protesters since December 15, 2019.

PTI

Updated:February 11, 2020, 3:07 PM IST
Roads at Shaheen Bagh, Chand Bagh Blocked by Protesters, Says Home Ministry
File photo of Shaheen Bagh that has become an epicentre of anti-CAA protests.

New Delhi: The Home Ministry said on Tuesday that two roads in Delhi -- one at Shaheen Bagh and the other at Chand Bagh -- have been blocked by protesters, but no assessment has been made about the loss incurred to the general public due to the blockade.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said in Lok Sabha that the Delhi Police has reported that a main road -- No. 13A Kalindi Kunj -- at Shaheen Bagh in the Southeast Delhi has been blocked by protesters since December 15, 2019.

Anti-CAA protests started at Shaheen Bagh on that day.

Also, a service road in Chand Bagh, near Bhajanpura, in the Northeast Delhi has been blocked by protesters since January 18, 2020, he said.

"Appropriate steps are taken by the Delhi Police to maintain public order. No assessment has been done about the loss incurred to general public due to blocking of road," he said in a written reply to a question.

