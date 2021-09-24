Robber Who Looted Rs 1 Cr Worth Jewellery From Jaipur Showrooms Arrested in Kanpur

Rajasthan Police have arrested a robber, who has robbed more than Rs 1 crore from Jaipur shops and showrooms, from Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur. The robber was trying to escape to neighbouring country Bangladesh on Thursday.

The arrested robber has been identified as Mohammad Rajak, 33, a resident of Bihar’s Katihar.

According to police, Mohammad Rajak used to escape to Bangladesh after conducting a robbery in Jaipur showrooms and shops. “During our investigation, we have learnt that Rajak robbed more than Rs 1 crore and jewellery items from shops and showrooms of the city,” said a senior police officer of the Jaipur Police.

The Jaipur Police, on August 5, received a complaint that a shopkeeper’s shop was looted in Kotwali police station jurisdiction. A team was formed to nab the criminals behind the act.

The city police during its investigation learnt that the robberies in the city were being carried out by the lone robber. “We zeroed down Mohmmad Rajak as the robber behind the robberies carried out in the last few months after scrutinizing CCTV cameras near the crime scenes,” added the officer.

The officer further added that during their probe, they learnt that Rajak used to recce his targeted shop or showroom by sleeping and begging on roads near the crime scene. “We zeroed down on Rajak after noticing a similar pattern in the robberies. Rajak used to go missing from roads soon after carrying out the crime,” added the officer.

The Jaipur Police told the media that Rajak with help of the Railway Police Force (RPF) was arrested from a Kolkata-bound train Kanpur. “During questioning, Rajak confessed his crime. He told us that after committing robberies he used to escape to Bangladesh,” added Jaipur Police.

Rajak also told the police that he has three wives and one is in Bangladesh. “His wives are not aware of his criminal activities. After committing a crime, he used to hide at his wife’s house in Bangladesh,” said an officer of Jaipur Police.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here