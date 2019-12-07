Robbers Flee with ATM Carrying Nearly Rs 3 Lakh from Maharashtra's Nagpur
The accused used a vehicle, which they had stolen from Katol near Nagpur, to carry the machine. They also took away a digital video recorder (DVR) and a CCTV camera installed at the kiosk.
Image for representation.
Nagpur: An automated teller machine (ATM) of a public sector bank, containing Rs 2.83 lakh cash, was allegedly stolen by unidentified persons from Patansaongi village in the district, police said on Saturday.
The incident took place in the wee hours of Friday at the ATM kiosk of Indian Overseas Bank, police said.
"The gang members disconnected the ATM system from the bank's server before uprooting the entire machine carrying Rs 2,83,600 cash, and decamping with it," police inspector of crime branch (Nagpur rural), Anil Jittawar, said.
The accused used a vehicle, which they had stolen from Katol near Nagpur on Monday, to carry the machine, he said, adding that they also took away a digital video recorder (DVR) and a CCTV camera installed at the kiosk. Saoner police have registered a case in this connection.
Police suspect that the same gang had carried out an unsuccessful attempt at an ATM in Bazargaon town, around 50 kms from Nagpur on Tuesday night.
On October 14, an ATM of a bank, containing Rs 16 lakh, was stolen from Katol town, Jittawar said. "We suspect that a gang from Mewat in Haryana is involved in these crimes," he added.
