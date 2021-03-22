Robbers Loot Bank to Help Gang Member’s Brother Contest Panchayat Polls in Bihar; Arrested

Navada: Ahead of the panchayat elections in Bihar, the state police have cracked a bank robbery case by arresting eight persons.

During interrogation, the accused told police that six of them robbed the bank while other two patrolled outside the South Bihar Rural Bank located in Beegha, Naradiganj.

“All of us were carrying weapons during the robbery and we call divided our share from the looted money,” the robbers are said to have told the cops during investigation.

One of the robbers claimed to have used the money for his daughter’s wedding while another said he gave it to his brother to contest in the upcoming panchayat polls. Some said they used the money for personal expenses. One robber was nabbed while he was on his way to purchase a new bike with the looted money. Navada police SIT team have arrested 10 culprits for robbing Rs. 14 lac from the bank.

DS Savalaram (SP, Navada), Navada SDPO, SPDO Pakharibarava, and Navada DIU teams worked collectively to nab the culprits. Police arrested all the culprits from the Navada and Gaya districts.