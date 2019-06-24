Take the pledge to vote

Robbers Loot Rs 50 Lakh from Gondola Cable Car Corporation in Gulmarg, Case Filed

A police official said that the possibility of insider involvement is also being investigated.

PTI

Updated:June 24, 2019, 10:23 PM IST
File image. (Image: Reuters)
Srinagar: Burglars broke into the cash counter of the Gondola Cable Car Corporation in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg and looted Rs 50 lakh, police said Monday.

The burglars broke into the cash counter of the cable car corporation at famous tourist resort of Gulmarg during the intervening night of June 23-24 and decamped with Rs 50 lakh, a police official said. He said a case was registered and investigation taken up.

“We are probing the case from all possible angles including insider involvement,” the official added.

