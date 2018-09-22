English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Robbers Stop Train to Rob Passengers of Gold, Thousands of Cash in Telangana
The robbery occurred on the Yashwantpur-Kachiguda Express in Mahabubnagar district of Telangana.
Picture for representation. (Image: Reuters)
Hyderabad: Robbers stopped a train by tampering with the signalling system early Saturday and robbed four passengers of their valuables by slipping their hands through the open windows, railway police said.
The thieves took away 280 gm of gold, three cell phones and nearly Rs 10,000 in cash, the police said.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 21 September , 2018
3 Policemen Abducted and Killed in Kashmir Days After Hizbul's 'Quit or Die' Threat
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
Friday 21 September , 2018
SC Landmark Judgments To Be Delivered Before CJI Dipak Misra Leaves
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
