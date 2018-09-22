GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Robbers Stop Train to Rob Passengers of Gold, Thousands of Cash in Telangana

The robbery occurred on the Yashwantpur-Kachiguda Express in Mahabubnagar district of Telangana.

PTI

Updated:September 22, 2018, 11:28 PM IST
Picture for representation. (Image: Reuters)
Hyderabad: Robbers stopped a train by tampering with the signalling system early Saturday and robbed four passengers of their valuables by slipping their hands through the open windows, railway police said.

The thieves took away 280 gm of gold, three cell phones and nearly Rs 10,000 in cash, the police said.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
