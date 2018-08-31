English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi Robbers Strike Biryani Outlet, Leave With Stomachs Full But No Cash
Raju Singh (19) and Boby Raju (22) broke into the restaurant in Sarita Vihar on Tuesday night. with their faces masked, only to discover an empty cash box.
New Delhi: They were so fond of the food in this restaurant in south Delhi that they decided to rob it. But there’s a catch. The cash counter was empty and the two robbers had to return only with their stomachs full and a laptop in hand.
Raju Singh (19) and Boby Raju (22) broke into the restaurant in Sarita Vihar on Tuesday night with their faces masked, only to discover an empty cash box.
The fuming duo then went on a rampage and ransacked the entire Biryani outlet, the Times of India reported.
They did not stop there. Being regular customers of the restaurants, they ate the night’s left-over biryani and relished it. After their meal was over, they scattered the rest of the food in an expression of frustration.
When it was time to sneak out, the duo went on to steal a laptop they saw at the counter and finally left. Little did they know that their scheme to mint money by trading the laptop would get them behind the bars.
The next day the owner of the restaurant reported about the theft to the police. A case was registered and an investigation was launched.
When the duo were waiting to sell the laptop off at Sarita Vihar park, the police reached there and apprehended them for theft and trespassing.
(With PTI inputs)
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
