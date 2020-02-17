Robbers Strike Ludhiana Bank, Flee with 30 Kg Gold Worth Rs 12 Crore in Broad Daylight

Chandigarh: In a daring incident of daylight robbery, five men looted 30 kg gold at gunpoint from a gold loan bank in Ludhiana's Gill Road area. A unit of the Punjab Police’s crime investigation agency is located right opposite where the robbery happened.

The stolen gold is worth Rs 12 crore.

The men targeted the India Infoline Finance Limited’s (IIFL) branch here at around 11am, taking just 25 minutes to wrap up the robbery. While four robbers entered the bank, another accomplice waited for them outside in a car. Afterwards, they fled from the spot.

CCTV cameras, which recorded the incident, captured four masked men committing the offence.

The Ludhiana Police have booked a case against unidentified persons and are conducting an investigation. ​

