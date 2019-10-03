Delhi Man Carries out Robbery to Fund Shimla Trip, Arrested after He Uploads Pictures on Facebook

New Delhi: A 21-year old man found himself in jail after he uploaded a picture of himself on vacation in Shimla that he had funded by allegedly robbing two people at gunpoint in a Delhi suburb, police said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Subham, who was arrested from a market in Shimla after he uploaded his picture on Facebook.

He along with his friend and an acquaintance had planned and executed a robbery on September 23 to finance the trip to Shimla, they said.

Mohit Singh lodged a complaint with the police and alleged that he was robbed by three persons of Rs 1,500. He also alleged that the miscreants robbed Rs 23,000 from his uncle and around Rs 2,500 from a locker of the shop at Rohini sector-3 at gunpoint.

The incident took place at around 9.30 pm when the victims were busy closing the shop, police said.

When they were about to close the shop, two men entered while one stood outside. They started thrashing Singh and his uncle and took away cash at gunpoint before fleeing the spot, a police official said.

During investigation, police detained some of the friends of the accused. The friends told the police that Subham and his associates were in Shimla on a holiday and had also uploaded a picture on Facebook, the official said.

"Subham, a resident of Pitampura was arrested from Shimla. Efforts are being made to nab his associates," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) SD Mishra.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they had planned and executed the crime to finance their sight seeing trip to Shimla, the officer said. The accused was arrested earlier as well in a robbery case, the officer added.

