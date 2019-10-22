Robert Vadra Admitted to Noida Hospital, Being Treated by Orthopaedic Surgeons
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, spent the night at Metro Hospital in Noida Sector 11 and left the hospital on Tuesday morning.
File photo of Robert Vadra (Image: PTI)
Noida/ New Delhi: Robert Vadra, son-in-law of Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi, was admitted in a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Monday after he complained of severe back pain, party sources said.
His wife, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, spent the night at Metro Hospital in Noida Sector 11.
A senior party source said that Vadra was admitted in hospital in Noida on Monday afternoon after “he complained of severe back pain."
He is being treated by senior orthopaedic surgeons at the hospital, the source said.
Priyanka Gandhi left the hospital on Tuesday morning to leave for Rae Bareli, her mother's parliamentary constituency, to attend a three-day workshop with party workers that starts today.
Vadra, who is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in money laundering case, had earlier gone abroad for treatment with the court's permission.
