Robert Vadra Case: Rajasthan HC Refuses Stay on Custodial Interrogation, Allows Interim Protection from Arrest
1-MIN READ

Robert Vadra Case: Rajasthan HC Refuses Stay on Custodial Interrogation, Allows Interim Protection from Arrest

PTI

Last Updated: December 22, 2022, 15:20 IST

Jodhpur, India

While pronouncing the judgement, Justice P S Bhati said the stay on Vadra's arrest will remain in force for a fortnight to allow him to appeal in a higher court (File Photo: Reuters)

While pronouncing the judgement, Justice P S Bhati said the stay on Vadra's arrest will remain in force for a fortnight to allow him to appeal in a higher court (File Photo: Reuters)

Vadra, who is the husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, faces investigation over a purchase of land in Bikaner by Sky Light Hospitality, a company linked to him

The Rajasthan High Court on Thursday rejected businessman Robert Vadra’s petition seeking a stay on his custodial interrogation but said he cannot be arrested for two more weeks in connection with a land deal.

Vadra, who is the husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, faces investigation over a purchase of land in Bikaner by Sky Light Hospitality, a company linked to him.

While pronouncing the judgement, Justice P S Bhati said the stay on Vadra’s arrest will remain in force for a fortnight to allow him to appeal in a higher court.

first published:December 22, 2022, 15:20 IST
last updated:December 22, 2022, 15:20 IST
