Robert Vadra, Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Hooda Booked in 2008 Gurugram Land Fraud Case

An FIR has been lodged against businessman Robert Vadra and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, DLF Company Gurugram and Onkareshwar Properties in connection with a 2008 Gurugram land fraud case.Former CM BS Hooda and Vadra, who is the son-in-law of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, have been booked under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (fraud), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document).In the FIR, it has been alleged that Vadra's company Skylight Hospitality had purchased land in Gurugram for Rs 7.5 crore and sold them back for Rs 55 crore after making some changes in their classification.The two have also been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.The FIR was registered at Khedki Daula police station in Gurugram on Saturday.(More details awaited)