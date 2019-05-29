Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Robert Vadra Informs Court of Tumour in Intestine, ED Calls It ‘Pretext’ to Access Black Money in London

The Enforcement Directorate opposed Vadra's plea seeking permission to travel to the UK and two other countries for health reasons. The agency said the probe is at a crucial stage.

News18.com

Updated:May 29, 2019, 5:16 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Robert Vadra Informs Court of Tumour in Intestine, ED Calls It ‘Pretext’ to Access Black Money in London
File photo of Robert Vadra
Loading...
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday reserved for June 3 its order on the application of Robert Vadra, accused in a money laundering case, to travel abroad for treatment.

Vadra's counsel, senior advocate KTS Tulsi, told the court that as per his medical report he has a small tumour in the large intestine and he wanted to take a second opinion in London.

The Enforcement Directorate opposed Vadra's plea seeking permission to travel to the UK and two other countries for health reasons. The ED said the probe is at a crucial stage.

"His custodial interrogation is required and he may flee. He is facing serious charges. His medical condition is merely a pretext to go where laundered money is parked. The medical condition appears to be routine medical check-up," said Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for ED.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar said he would pass the order on June 3 after hearing arguments from both the parties.

Vadra, facing investigation in a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), was directed on April 1 not to leave the country without prior permission by a court which had granted him anticipatory bail while imposing several other conditions.

Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, is facing allegations of money laundering in purchase of a property in London at 12, Bryanston Square, worth 1.9 million pounds.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram