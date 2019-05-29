English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Robert Vadra Informs Court of Tumour in Intestine, ED Calls It ‘Pretext’ to Access Black Money in London
The Enforcement Directorate opposed Vadra's plea seeking permission to travel to the UK and two other countries for health reasons. The agency said the probe is at a crucial stage.
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday reserved for June 3 its order on the application of Robert Vadra, accused in a money laundering case, to travel abroad for treatment.
Vadra's counsel, senior advocate KTS Tulsi, told the court that as per his medical report he has a small tumour in the large intestine and he wanted to take a second opinion in London.
The Enforcement Directorate opposed Vadra's plea seeking permission to travel to the UK and two other countries for health reasons. The ED said the probe is at a crucial stage.
"His custodial interrogation is required and he may flee. He is facing serious charges. His medical condition is merely a pretext to go where laundered money is parked. The medical condition appears to be routine medical check-up," said Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for ED.
Special Judge Arvind Kumar said he would pass the order on June 3 after hearing arguments from both the parties.
Vadra, facing investigation in a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), was directed on April 1 not to leave the country without prior permission by a court which had granted him anticipatory bail while imposing several other conditions.
Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, is facing allegations of money laundering in purchase of a property in London at 12, Bryanston Square, worth 1.9 million pounds.
