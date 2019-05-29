Robert Vadra Informs Court of Tumour in Intestine, ED Calls It ‘Pretext’ to Access Black Money in London

A Delhi court on Wednesday reserved for June 3 its order on the application of Robert Vadra, accused in a money laundering case, to travel abroad for treatment.Vadra's counsel, senior advocate KTS Tulsi, told the court that as per his medical report he has a small tumour in the large intestine and he wanted to take a second opinion in London.The Enforcement Directorate opposed Vadra's plea seeking permission to travel to the UK and two other countries for health reasons. The ED said the probe is at a crucial stage."His custodial interrogation is required and he may flee. He is facing serious charges. His medical condition is merely a pretext to go where laundered money is parked. The medical condition appears to be routine medical check-up," said Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for ED.Special Judge Arvind Kumar said he would pass the order on June 3 after hearing arguments from both the parties.Vadra, facing investigation in a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), was directed on April 1 not to leave the country without prior permission by a court which had granted him anticipatory bail while imposing several other conditions.Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, is facing allegations of money laundering in purchase of a property in London at 12, Bryanston Square, worth 1.9 million pounds.