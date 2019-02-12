Robert Vadra, Mother to be Questioned by ED Today, Priyanka Gandhi Joins Them in Jaipur

Businessman Robert Vadra, along with his mother Maureen Vadra will appear before the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday for questioning in a money laundering case.Just last week, Robert Vadra was questioned for 24 hours over the course of three days by the ED in connection with a probe into allegations of money laundering in purchase of assets in London.The mother-son duo, who came to Jaipur on Monday afternoon, is expected to visit the probe agency's office on Bhawani Singh Road at 10 am.Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also landed in Jaipur late on Monday night after completing her roadshow in Lucknow, and will drop off her husband and mother-in-law at the ED office.On the first day of Vadra’s questioning in Delhi last week, Priyanka had accompanied him to the ED's office, sending a "clear message" that she “stands by her husband."As directed by the Rajasthan High Court last month, Vadra has to join investigations in the Bikaner land case on February 12. The High Court has asked the partners of his company Skylight Hospitality Private Limited to cooperate with the ED in the probe. The agency had earlier issued three summonses under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).The Rajasthan Police have filed chargesheets alleging fraudulent allotment of land meant for resettlement of people displaced by the setting up of the Mahajan Field Firing Range.It is further alleged that the fraudsters colluded with state government employees and grabbed the land and then sold it. While Vadra has vehemently denied all allegations in the case, Skylight Hospitality, one of the buyers, has alleged that it was cheated in the deal.The ED is likely to confront Vadra with the statements of people who were aware of the transactions.The role of a big steel company that gave loans to another firm, which eventually bought the land from companies linked to Vadra at an inflated price, will be investigated, officials in the probe team said.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.