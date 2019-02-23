LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Robert Vadra Moves Court Seeking Copy of Case Documents From ED

Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning on multiple occasions in Delhi and Jaipur.

PTI

Updated:February 23, 2019, 4:10 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Robert Vadra Moves Court Seeking Copy of Case Documents From ED
In this file photo, Robert Vadra leaves after appearing before Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Robert Vadra, facing Enforcement Directorate probe in cases of money laundering, moved an application in a Delhi court on Saturday, seeking copy of case-related documents with the central agency.

Special judge Arvind Kumar posted the matter for February 25.

The application was moved through senior advocate KTS Tulsi.

Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning on multiple occasions in Delhi and Jaipur.

The money laundering cases being probed by the ED relate to purchase of alleged illegal assets abroad and an alleged land scam in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

The court had on February 16 extended the interim bail granted to Vadra till March 2.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram