Robert Vadra 'Promises' Not to Join Politics Till His Name is Cleared in Money Laundering Case

: Businessman Robert Vadra, husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, said on Wednesday that he will not join active politics or leave the country till his name is cleared in the ongoing money laundering case."I am in this country, there are people who have looted the country and ran away, what about them? I am always going to be in this country. I will not leave or be in active politics till I clear my name, that is my promise,” he was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.Days after his wife Priyanka Gandhi made her political debut as the Congress in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, Vadra, too, expressed his desire to get into active politics. He further hinted, that if and when he chooses to contest, he might do it from Moradabad, his birthplace.In a Facebook post, Vadra wrote: “The years n months that I spent campaigning n working in different parts of the country, but mainly in UP, gave me a feeling to do more for the people n make smaller changes possible by me, in their areas n when they got to know me, the genuine love, affection n respect I earned was humbling ... All these years of experience n learning cannot be just wasted and should be put to better use... once all these accusations n allegations are over, I feel I should dedicate a larger role in serving the people....""I was born in Moradabad and have spent childhood in Uttar Pradesh and I think I understand that area,” he was quoting as saying by ANI. He added that he believes he can stay anywhere and will be able to understand people from every region.When Vadra was earlier questioned about his intention to take the political plunge, he told CNN-News18: "I don't have to be in politics to help the people of the country, but if by joining I can make a larger difference, then why not? But the people will decide.”Vadra is currently facing an Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe in connection with a money laundering case. A Delhi court on Saturday extended his interim bail till March 19. The Patiala House court also adjourned the hearing of anticipatory bail to Manoj Arora, a close aide of Robert Vadra. The next hearing of the case will be on March 19, the court said.