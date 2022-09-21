Robert Vadra Offers Unconditional Apology to Court for Violating Travel Conditions

Businessman Robert Vadra on Wednesday apologised to the Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court for allegedly violating court’s conditions on him regarding travelling abroad.

The court reserved its order till tomorrow on a plea by Enforcement Directorate to forfeit fixed deposit of Vadra, who is currently on bail in a money laundering case.

Advocate Abhishekh Singhvi, who was representing Vadra, husband of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, said, “There has been an error. I clearly had no intention to mislead. There was no intention to say X to the judge and do Y. It was not an after-thought. I have a pre-existing deep vein thrombosis. I have no doubt made an error.”

The judge said, “You should have sought the permission.”

Vadra’s counsel Singhvi further added, “I unconditionally apologise for the error of not putting ‘via UAE’. Pardon me for the error.”

The judge asked, “What is the purpose of seeking the permission and not abiding by it?”

The ED’s counsel said if Vadra is allowed to visit UAE, he may tamper with evidence, influence witnesses.

Singhvi argued that the court has permitted Vadra thrice to go to Dubai. I am not an accused in this case, he said.

The ED’s counsel added that Vadra did not properly comply with the itinerary submitted by him to the court.

