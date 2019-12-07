Robert Vadra Seeks Delhi Court's Permission to Travel Abroad for Medical, Business Pusposes
Robert Vadra is facing probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, following allegations of money laundering related to purchase of a property in London at 12, Bryanston Square, worth 1.9 million pounds.
File photo of Robert Vadra
New Delhi: Robert Vadra, the son-in-law of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, on Saturday moved a Delhi court, seeking its permission to travel abroad for medical treatment and business purposes.
Vadra is facing probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, following allegations of money laundering related to purchase of a property in London at 12, Bryanston Square, worth 1.9 million pounds.
Senior advocate KTS Tulsi, appearing for Vadra, told Special Judge Arvind Kumar that his client wanted to travel to Spain for two weeks from Dec 9.
Special Judge Arvind Kumar directed the ED to file a reply by Dec 9, when the court will hear the matter, after the agency sought time to file its response.
In June, the court allowed Vadra to travel to the US and the Netherlands for six weeks on account of health reasons. It, however, did not allow him to go to the United Kingdom.
The ED had expressed apprehension that the accused may destroy evidence if allowed to go to the UK. Vadra was directed on April 1 to not leave the country without prior permission by a court here which had granted him conditional anticipatory bail.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pati Patni Aur Woh Movie Review: Kartik-Bhumi-Ananya Promise Plenty Laughs
- Taimur Accompanied Mommy Kareena Kapoor on 20-day Shoot for Laal Singh Chaddha
- Acting, Sex are Like Bread and Butter, Says Kartik Aaryan
- India vs West Indies | Our Responsibility is to Support Rishabh Pant: Virat Kohli
- I-League 2019-20: NEROCA FC Host Northeast Rivals Aizawl FC in First Home Game