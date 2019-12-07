Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Robert Vadra Seeks Delhi Court's Permission to Travel Abroad for Medical, Business Pusposes

Robert Vadra is facing probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, following allegations of money laundering related to purchase of a property in London at 12, Bryanston Square, worth 1.9 million pounds.

PTI

Updated:December 7, 2019, 12:55 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Robert Vadra Seeks Delhi Court's Permission to Travel Abroad for Medical, Business Pusposes
File photo of Robert Vadra

New Delhi: Robert Vadra, the son-in-law of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, on Saturday moved a Delhi court, seeking its permission to travel abroad for medical treatment and business purposes.

Vadra is facing probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, following allegations of money laundering related to purchase of a property in London at 12, Bryanston Square, worth 1.9 million pounds.

Senior advocate KTS Tulsi, appearing for Vadra, told Special Judge Arvind Kumar that his client wanted to travel to Spain for two weeks from Dec 9.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar directed the ED to file a reply by Dec 9, when the court will hear the matter, after the agency sought time to file its response.

In June, the court allowed Vadra to travel to the US and the Netherlands for six weeks on account of health reasons. It, however, did not allow him to go to the United Kingdom.

The ED had expressed apprehension that the accused may destroy evidence if allowed to go to the UK. Vadra was directed on April 1 to not leave the country without prior permission by a court here which had granted him conditional anticipatory bail.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram