Robert Vadra Summoned by Enforcement Directorate Tomorrow in Money Laundering Case

Robert Vadra has been asked to appear before the agency officials at 10.30 am on Thursday in a case that relates to the ownership of 1.9 million pounds of overseas assets and undisclosed entities.

News18.com

Updated:May 29, 2019, 10:33 AM IST
File photo of Robert Vadra
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday summoned Robert Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, in connection with a money laundering case involving overseas properties owned by him.

A senior ED official told IANS, Vadra has been asked to appear before the agency officials at 10.30 am on Thursday.

The case relates to the ownership of 1.9 million pounds of overseas assets and undisclosed entities set up to evade tax.

The Delhi High had on Monday sent a notice to Vadra after the ED approached it seeking the cancelling of the anticipatory bail granted to Vadra,

(With inputs from IANS).
