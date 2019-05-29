English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Robert Vadra Summoned by Enforcement Directorate Tomorrow in Money Laundering Case
Robert Vadra has been asked to appear before the agency officials at 10.30 am on Thursday in a case that relates to the ownership of 1.9 million pounds of overseas assets and undisclosed entities.
File photo of Robert Vadra
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday summoned Robert Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, in connection with a money laundering case involving overseas properties owned by him.
A senior ED official told IANS, Vadra has been asked to appear before the agency officials at 10.30 am on Thursday.
The case relates to the ownership of 1.9 million pounds of overseas assets and undisclosed entities set up to evade tax.
The Delhi High had on Monday sent a notice to Vadra after the ED approached it seeking the cancelling of the anticipatory bail granted to Vadra,
