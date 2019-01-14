English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Robert Vadra's Aide Grilled by ED in Money Laundering Case
Officials said Arora was questioned by the investigating officer of the case on Monday and twice last week during which his statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
A file photo of Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra.
Loading...
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has begun questioning Manoj Arora, a close aide of Robert Vadra, in connection with a money laundering probe against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law.
Officials said Arora was questioned by the investigating officer of the case on Monday and twice last week during which his statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
Arora is an employee of Vadra's firm Skylight Hospitality LLP and he is being probed on allegations of money laundering in purchase of London-based property 12, Bryanston Square, worth 1.9 million pounds, which was allegedly owned by Vadra.
Arora had earlier told the court that he is being embroiled in the case due to "political vendetta" of the government. Officials said he may be questioned a few more times.
The ED had told the court that it has lodged a money laundering case against Arora after his role came up in another case being probed the Income Tax Department under the newly-enacted Black Money Act and domestic tax law against absconding arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari.
It said the London-based property was bought by Bhandari for GBP 1.9 million and sold in 2010 for the same amount despite incurring additional expenses of approximately GBP 65,900 on its renovation.
The central probe agency has said Arora was a "key person" in the case and he was aware of the undeclared overseas assets of Vadra and instrumental in arranging funds.
Arora, fearing arrest by the ED, had approached a Delhi court seeking anticipatory bail after which the court had directed him to join investigation as it also granted interim protection to him from arrest by the agency.
The ED had submitted that Arora has been absconding since the search of his premises by the agency sometime back and hence it had then sought a non-bailable warrant against him.
Officials said Arora was questioned by the investigating officer of the case on Monday and twice last week during which his statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
Arora is an employee of Vadra's firm Skylight Hospitality LLP and he is being probed on allegations of money laundering in purchase of London-based property 12, Bryanston Square, worth 1.9 million pounds, which was allegedly owned by Vadra.
Arora had earlier told the court that he is being embroiled in the case due to "political vendetta" of the government. Officials said he may be questioned a few more times.
The ED had told the court that it has lodged a money laundering case against Arora after his role came up in another case being probed the Income Tax Department under the newly-enacted Black Money Act and domestic tax law against absconding arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari.
It said the London-based property was bought by Bhandari for GBP 1.9 million and sold in 2010 for the same amount despite incurring additional expenses of approximately GBP 65,900 on its renovation.
The central probe agency has said Arora was a "key person" in the case and he was aware of the undeclared overseas assets of Vadra and instrumental in arranging funds.
Arora, fearing arrest by the ED, had approached a Delhi court seeking anticipatory bail after which the court had directed him to join investigation as it also granted interim protection to him from arrest by the agency.
The ED had submitted that Arora has been absconding since the search of his premises by the agency sometime back and hence it had then sought a non-bailable warrant against him.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
-
Saturday 12 January , 2019
News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Friday 11 January , 2019 Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
Saturday 12 January , 2019 News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Thursday 10 January , 2019 Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
Thursday 10 January , 2019 All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jason Momoa's Film Aquaman Becomes the First DCEU Film to Cross $1 Billion at the Box Office
- Top 5 Smart Tricks of PUBG Mobile to Win 'Chicken Dinner' Everytime: Learn Here
- Winter Is Coming! HBO Announces Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere Date, Drops a Chilling Teaser
- Himachal Pradesh Temple to Install 2,500 kg Ghee Idol of Goddess for Makar Sankranti
- Pakistan University to Celebrate Sisters' Day on Valentine's Day to Promote 'Islamic Traditions'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results