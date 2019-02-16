Robert Vadra’s Interim Bail Extended, Accuses ED of 'Witch Hunt' After Assets Attached

A Delhi court on Saturday extended the interim protection from arrest granted to Robert Vadra in a money laundering case after he said he would appear before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning.Vadra gave the assurance after the ED told the court that he was not cooperating in the probe and was required for questioning for at least four to five more days. Vadra was also questioned by the ED for three consecutive days last week in Delhi.The agency had grilled Vadra in Jaipur twice earlier this week in a separate case related to land allotments. His mother Maureen was also asked to depose but was allowed to go after completion of brief legal procedures.Vadra has termed as "witch hunt" the ED’s action of attaching assets of a firm linked to him, and claimed that it showed "complete misuse of assertion of power".He alleged "relentless harassment" a day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said it has attached assets worth Rs 4.62 crore of a firm linked to him in connection with the Bikaner land scam case."I have had nothing to hide and I am surely not above the law. I have deposed for almost 6 days; ranging from 8 to 12 hours per day with a 40 minute lunch break, and have been escorted to the washroom," Vadra said in a Facebook post.He said he has completely cooperated and adhered to the rules whenever called in any part of the country."Attachment of my work place - my office and areas that are sub judice, shows a complete misuse of assertion of power, a complete vindictive & vicious witch hunt," he alleged."When truth sustains and prevails, I suppose an apology is all that will suffice. Will stay determined for justice for me," Vadra said. The ED has issued a provisional order for attachment of the assets under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.