English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Robertsganj Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Pakauri Lal Kol of AD(S) Wins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Robertsganj (रॉबर्ट्सगंज) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Robertsganj (रॉबर्ट्सगंज) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Loading...
80. Robertsganj is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Poorvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh in North India. This rural scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 23.83% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 16.84%. The estimated literacy level of Robertsganj is 64.81%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 1692608 eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Chhotelal of BJP won in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 1,90,486 votes which was 21.50% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 42.69% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Pakauri Lal of SP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 50,259 votes which was 8.39% of the total votes polled. SP had a vote share of 36.15% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 10 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 54.05% and in 2009, the constituency registered 49.3% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Robertsganj was: Chhotelal (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,01,147 men, 7,37,885 women and 42 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Robertsganj Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Robertsganj is: 24.6898 83.0653
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: रॉबर्ट्सगंज, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); রর্বাটগঞ্জ, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); रॉबर्ट्सगंज, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); રોબર્ટગંજ, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); ராபர்ட்ஸ்கன்ச், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); రాబర్ట్స్ గంజ్, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ರಾಬರ್ಟ್ಸ್ಗಂಜ್, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); റോബേർട്ട്സ്ഗഞ്ച്, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
AD(S)
Pakauri Lal Kol
AD(S)
Pakauri Lal Kol
WON
In 2009, Pakauri Lal of SP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 50,259 votes which was 8.39% of the total votes polled. SP had a vote share of 36.15% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 10 contestants in 2009.
Robertsganj Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
AD(S)
447914
45.32%
Pakauri Lal Kol
SP
393578
39.82%
Bhai Lal
INC
35269
3.57%
Bhagwati Prasad Chaudhari
NOTA
21118
2.14%
Nota
BLRP
18338
1.86%
Anuj Kumar Kanaujia
CPI
17466
1.77%
Ashok Kumar Kannaujiya
AIPF (R)
11032
1.12%
S. R. Darapuri
PSP(L)
9130
0.92%
Ruby Prasad
IND
8791
0.89%
Vidya Prakash Kureel
IND
8358
0.85%
Prabhudayal
JD(U)
6683
0.68%
Anita Kol
BPHP
5793
0.59%
Sunil Kumar
SBSP
4817
0.49%
Kailash Nath
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 54.05% and in 2009, the constituency registered 49.3% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Robertsganj was: Chhotelal (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,01,147 men, 7,37,885 women and 42 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Robertsganj Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Robertsganj is: 24.6898 83.0653
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: रॉबर्ट्सगंज, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); রর্বাটগঞ্জ, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); रॉबर्ट्सगंज, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); રોબર્ટગંજ, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); ராபர்ட்ஸ்கன்ச், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); రాబర్ట్స్ గంజ్, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ರಾಬರ್ಟ್ಸ್ಗಂಜ್, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); റോബേർട്ട്സ്ഗഞ്ച്, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Thursday 23 May , 2019 PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Alongside Dhoni & Kohli, Rahul Hopes to Inspire With World Cup Fairytale
- Maisie Williams Doesn't Seem Happy With GoT Ending, Says 'I Wanted Arya to Kill Cersei'
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Morgan Sustains 'Small Flake Fracture', Expected to be Fit for Opener
- Check Out Drake’s All-New Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet, Priced Close to Rs 10 Crore
- ISL Doesn't Have the Traditional Value of I-League: Indian Men's Football Team Coach Igor Stimac
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results