Robust School Education System will Help Build Knowledge Society: Education Minister
Robust School Education System will Help Build Knowledge Society: Education Minister

File photo of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

File photo of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

A robust school education system will help build a knowledge society and lay the foundation of a ’new India’, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Saturday. Pradhan reviewed functioning of school education in the country and discussed the roadmap to make schools future-ready.

”Reviewed the functioning of school education and literacy department. Discussed initiatives related to strengthening school education including implementation of NEP, digitisation, teacher’s capacity building, convergence with skills to make our school education future ready,” he tweeted. ”Laboratory of 21st century India, our schools must give our children the opportunity to explore themselves and thrive. A robust school education system will help build a knowledge society and lay the foundation of a New India,” Pradhan added.

Pradhan, who took charge as the Education Minister on Thursday, had also reviewed the progress of implementation of the new National Education Policy (NEP) and said his focus will be on ensuring time-bound implementation of the objectives laid down in the policy.

first published:July 11, 2021, 12:32 IST