Rocky Tuseed (Cong) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Rocky Tuseed is a Indian National Congress candidate from Rajinder Nagar constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Social Work. Rocky Tuseed's educational qualifications are: Post Graduate and is 25 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs. 55,574 which includes Rs. 55,574 in moveable assets and Rs. 0 as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 0 of which Rs. 0 is self income. Rocky Tuseed's has total liabilities of Rs. 0.

This INC candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Rajinder Nagar are: Jagdish (BSP), Raghav Chadha (AAP), Rocky Tuseed (INC), Sardar RP Singh (BJP), Shashi Raj (BSNP), Satendra Narayan Singh (PJPS).

