Rodents Nibble Away Face of Body at Hospital Morgue in Kerala

In a bizarre incident, rodents reportedly nibbled away the face of a woman whose body was kept in the mortuary of a private hospital here, following which Kerala Health Minister on Wednesday sought a report from the District Medical Officer (DMO). Sundari (65) was admitted to the hospital two days ago due to heart ailment, and she died on Tuesday, her relatives told reporters.

“Since we do not have space at our home, we wanted the hospital to keep the body. The authorities kept the body in the mortuary. But, when we reached the hospital today to take the body, the face was covered and when asked, the hospital officials informed us that rodents had eaten it away," a relative said. On learning this, State Health Minister Veena George sought a report from the DMO, who then visited the hospital and enquired.

“There was a lapse on the part of the hospital. We will file a report to the Health Minister," the DMO said. The body was cremated later.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here