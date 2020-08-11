Rohingya Man Arrested on Charges of Securing Voter & Aadhaar Card, Impersonating as Indian

A 37-year-old Rohingya man from Myanmar was arrested here after he allegedly impersonated an Indian and secured voter and Aadhaar cards besides other ID documents, police said on Tuesday. The man migrated to India in 2008 from Bangladesh after crossing over from Myanmar and stayed in Rajendra Nagar area here, they said.

In 2012, he married an Indian woman and subsequently obtained voter card by suppressing his personal details and

nationality, police said.

Later, he procured Aadhaar card, driving license and other ID documents and was claiming all welfare schemes introduced by the government for poor Indians, according to a release from Hyderabad police.

Acting on specific information, the man was arrested on Monday and the ID cards seized from his possession, police added.

.